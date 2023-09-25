Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.85.

DFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$37.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.02. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of C$954.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.5686813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

