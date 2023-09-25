Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

