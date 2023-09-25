DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,108 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

