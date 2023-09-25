DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.