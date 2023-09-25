DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

