DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,400 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

