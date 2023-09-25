DNB Asset Management AS Sells 250 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $201.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $200.87 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.22.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

