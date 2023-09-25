DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $149.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.