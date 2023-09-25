eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.