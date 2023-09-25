Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Endava in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endava’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Endava’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. HSBC started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Endava by 188.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after buying an additional 1,019,337 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 70.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,047 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 743,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 493,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

