Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $81.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Endava by 130.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $55.87 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

