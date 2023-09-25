Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $16.86 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,909,000,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

