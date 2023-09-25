Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $19.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.35. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.62.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $374.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $393.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.56 and its 200 day moving average is $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.