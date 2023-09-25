Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOG opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,543. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

