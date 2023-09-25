Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 536.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $70.11.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

