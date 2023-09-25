Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 125,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

