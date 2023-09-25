Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,201 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $112,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

