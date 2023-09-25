Financial Analysis: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) versus Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eutelsat Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $309.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Eutelsat Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

82.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Eutelsat Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $9.11 billion 5.09 $1.36 billion $8.82 31.49 Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 15.72% 2,157.02% 14.82% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Eutelsat Communications on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

