Financial Comparison: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Digital and DMG Blockchain Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 DMG Blockchain Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 177.88%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than DMG Blockchain Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Digital and DMG Blockchain Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 9.93 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -10.80 DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DMG Blockchain Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and DMG Blockchain Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Digital beats DMG Blockchain Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services. In addition, the company provides infrastructure consulting in various fields, including location and power infrastructure review, air flow and cooling contact, high and low voltage power design and engineering, and facility power distribution design and engineering. Further, the company develops and licenses proprietary blockchain and cryptocurrency software, comprising Mining Pool, an audited mining pool; WalletScore, a blockchain audit and analytics platform; Mine Manager, an optimization software for mining facilities; Blockseer Intelligence, an analytics tool that enables the tracking of cryptocurrency on Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains; Blockseer Breeze, an enterprise-grade custody solution to securely manage digital assets; and BlockSeer Freeze, a software product that watches BTC wallets and provides early notification of transactions on the blockchain network. Additionally, it offers forensic services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

