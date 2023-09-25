Financial Contrast: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Shell pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $358.59 billion 0.61 $42.31 billion $8.18 7.89 Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.74 $965.05 million $6.46 6.77

Analyst Recommendations

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shell and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17 Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64

Shell currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $49.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Shell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shell has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.94% 17.65% 7.88% Murphy Oil 25.86% 15.09% 7.63%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Shell on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

