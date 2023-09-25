Financial Contrast: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) & SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and SharkNinja, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 2 2 1 0 1.80 SharkNinja 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Whirlpool currently has a consensus price target of $131.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than SharkNinja.

This table compares Whirlpool and SharkNinja’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $19.72 billion 0.36 -$1.52 billion ($28.47) -4.60 SharkNinja N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SharkNinja has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whirlpool.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and SharkNinja’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool -8.13% 29.70% 4.89% SharkNinja N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whirlpool beats SharkNinja on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, Acros, and Ariston brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.