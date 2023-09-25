Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 5,951 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

