Financial Survey: Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Euronext and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronext 1 3 2 0 2.17 MSCI 2 5 7 0 2.36

MSCI has a consensus target price of $565.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Euronext.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

88.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Euronext and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronext N/A N/A N/A $0.91 74.95 MSCI $2.25 billion 18.05 $870.57 million $11.41 44.97

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Euronext. MSCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Euronext and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronext N/A N/A N/A MSCI 39.02% -93.06% 19.85%

Summary

MSCI beats Euronext on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products. In addition, the company offers options contracts based on the blue-chip equities listed on Euronext; commodity derivatives, such as milling wheat futures contracts; and post-trade services, as well as distributes and sells real-time, historic, and reference data to data vendors, and financial institutions and individual investors. Further, it provides equity, debt, fund and ETF listing, corporate and investor, cash trading, foreign exchange trading, derivatives trading, fixed income trading, and power trading services. Additionally, the company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges, venue operators, and financial institutions; colocation, network and proximity services; and regulatory reporting services. The company was formerly known as Euronext Group N.V. and changed its name to Euronext N.V. in May 2014. Euronext N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

