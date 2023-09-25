First National Bank of South Miami Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 94,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 44,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $317.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.