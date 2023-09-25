First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.09. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.12.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

