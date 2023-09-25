First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

