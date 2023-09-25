First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after acquiring an additional 277,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after acquiring an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $847.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $879.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $819.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.