First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 189,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

NYSE SPG opened at $111.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

