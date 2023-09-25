First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

