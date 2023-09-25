First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $19.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.