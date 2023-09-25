First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $511,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

