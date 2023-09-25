First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $519,000 Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 2,859,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 965.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,724,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

