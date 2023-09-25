First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $19,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $9.40 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

Grifols Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.