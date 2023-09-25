First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $548,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.68 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.45 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average is $281.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

