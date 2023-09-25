First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.