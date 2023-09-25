First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $445.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.68.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

