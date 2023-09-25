First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 101 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Shares of VMC opened at $200.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

