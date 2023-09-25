First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 343 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $151.66 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.