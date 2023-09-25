First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,983,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

