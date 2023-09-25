First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 101 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

TRI opened at $125.53 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

