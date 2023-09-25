First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 164 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,383,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $298.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

