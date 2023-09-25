First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 363 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $356.26 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

