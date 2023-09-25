First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 3,950 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

