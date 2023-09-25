First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 528 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

