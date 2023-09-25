First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 69 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

TSCO opened at $205.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

