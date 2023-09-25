First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 938 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

ONEOK stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.