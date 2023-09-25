First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.