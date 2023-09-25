First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATO opened at $110.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

