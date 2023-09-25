FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $269.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

