Fluent Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 125,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

